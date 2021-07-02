Darbhanga station blast case: NIA team reaches Patna with 2 LeT terrorists arrested from Hyderabad

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 2 (ANI): A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Patna on Friday along with two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who were arrested from Hyderabad in connection with the Darbhanga Station blast case.



The terrorists were taken to Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) office in Patna. They will be produced before a court later in the day.

On Wednesday, NIA had arrested two LeT terrorists in connection with the Darbhanga railway station blast that took place earlier this month in Bihar.

According to an official release, NIA arrested two key accused -- Imran Malik and Mohd Nasir Khan -- from Hyderabad after visiting the scene of the crime and noting the key inputs from the probe.

The case was originally registered as an FIR at Railway Police Station Darbhanga District Muzaffarpur Rail relating to an explosion in a parcel on Platform 1 of Darbhanga Railway station on June 17.

The said parcel was booked at Secunderabad and had arrived in the train Secunderabad- Darbhanga Express. NIA had re-registered the case and taken up the investigation.

After the visit to the scene of the crime and the development of key inputs by the investigation team of NIA, the aforementioned accused persons were arrested from Hyderabad on June 30.

The investigation agency had said the arrested accused, Mohd Nasir Khan, had visited Pakistan in 2012 and received training from handlers of LeT in the fabrication of IED from locally available chemicals.

He along with his brother Imran was in touch with Pakistan-based handlers of LeT over encrypted communication platforms, it said.

The arrested accused are being produced before the Special NIA Court, Patna after obtaining transit from the competent court. Detailed examination of the accused and investigation continues to unearth the larger conspiracy, the NIA said. (ANI)