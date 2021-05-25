Darjeeling BJP MLA joins cremation of two COVID-19 victims, alleges volunteers were threatened

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], May 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Darjeeling Neeraj Zimba Tamang on Monday joined the cremation of bodies of two persons who had succumbed to COVID-19.



Zimba alleged that some unknown miscreants "threatened the volunteers" who were engaged in the cremation of dead bodies of COVID-19 victims in Darjeeling's Muktidham Crematorium.

He said that the incident "dented the morale of the volunteers" and he took the initiative to motivate the volunteers by helping them during the cremation of the dead bodies.

"Miscreants disturbing volunteers performing such task is very bad. We came to see the condition here and request Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take proper care of these volunteers" he said.

Zimba wore PPE kit as he helped perform the last rites of COVID-19 victims.

Darjeeling district reported 375 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and unofficial sources said that 11 persons have died.

According to Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has 1,30,525 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

