Darjeeling MP alleges attack by TMC members

Kalimpong (West Bengal) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has alleged that he and BJP, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) workers were attacked by a group of around 100 TMC members while they were on way to Sinji on Tuesday.

He said that he along with BJP and GJM workers was on way to Sinji Primary School, which is celebrating its Golden Jubilee when there was an "attempt on his life.""On reaching Mandir Khola, Char Pul, Sinji, a group of around 80-100 TMC goons among whom the majority of the men were drunk, stopped our way. Initially, they were shouting slogans, which quickly turned into a physical attack with khukuri, knife, other sharp weapons," he said in a statement, adding that heavy stones were also pelted on them."Many of our BJP party workers and our alliance partner GJM members have been injured in the attack ... My private security officer was attack on the chest and upper body following his attempt to save me from "the barrage of blows and stones thrown at me. My personal security officer was also injured," said Bista."Having received the information about the pre-planned attack by hired goons brought in from outside that could take place today, I had called up Kalimpong Superintendent of Police SP Yadav last night and apprised him of the security threat that I face owing to this organised hooliganism," he said.He alleged that his security arrangements were inadequate and "there was an attempt on my life in which my security officers, GJM and BJP workers have been injured.""This is the second time in less than a month that an ambush has been organised against me, while the WB Police have remained a mute spectator," added the release, quoting Bista. (ANI)