Darjeeling MP asks justice for West Bengal BJP worker's mother

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], March 1 (ANI): Raju Bista, Member of Parliament from Darjeeling wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting her for immediate intervention to ensure justice for BJP worker Gopal Majumdar's mother.



"Those who have perpetrated such barbarity need to be dealt with in the most strictest of terms," he wrote.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in the state has alleged that workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) attacked his mother in North 24 Paraganas on February 27, in what appears to be another case of political violence in the poll-bound state.

BJP worker Gopal Majumdar said that three TMC workers entered his house and attacked his mother in Nimta.

Talking about the assault, Majumdar's mother said: "They hit me on my head and neck and punched me. They hit me on my face too. I am scared, they asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain."

An FIR has been registered in the case.

Political violence has been regularly making headlines in poll-bound West Bengal. The elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year. (ANI)

