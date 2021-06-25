Dark days of Emergency can never be forgotten: Modi

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said dark days of Emergency can never be forgotten and remembered how systematic destruction of institutions took place between 1975 and 1977.

On the 46th anniversary of Emergency, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "The Dark Days Of Emergency can never be forgotten. The period from 1975 to 1977 witnessed a systematic destruction of institutions. Let us pledge to do everything possible to strengthen India's democratic spirit, and live up to the values enshrined in our Constitution."