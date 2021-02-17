DARPG to hold one-day workshop on redressal of public grievances

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions will organise a one-day workshop in view of the dissemination on the diverse technology platforms in redressal of public grievances on Thursday.

The programme will commence in four different sessions with different expertise on the dais pertaining to the subjects.

According to an official statement issued by the ministry, the programme will be divided into four technical sessions. Union Minister Jitendra Singh will be the chief guest in the programme, who will also release an online version of the special edition of 'Minimum Government - Maximum Governance'.

The workshop will be addressed by former cabinet secretary Ajit Seth; C Chandramouli, former secretary, DOPT; Gauri Kumar, former secretary at the Cabinet Secretariat; and Bimal Julka, former Central Information Commissioner.

"It was seen that states were using a multiplicity of technology platforms to redress public grievances and a number of best practices emerged in implementation across the nation. A national workshop for knowledge dissemination on the diverse technology platforms in redressal of public grievances is scheduled to be convened by DARPG. Best technology practices at district level have been identified from Northern, Southern, Western and Eastern State," the statement said.

The first technical session on 'Northern States' will be addressed by Ajit Seth, the second technical session - 'Southern States' - will be addressed by Chandramouli, while the third session - 'Western States' will be addressed by Gauri Kumar. The fourth and last session - 'Eastern States' - will be addressed by Bimal Julka.

