Darya Ganj violence: Police release minor detainees

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Over 16 people including minors, who were detained by cops in anti-Citizenship Law protests, have been released by Delhi Police.

"More than 16 people including minors were released last night against whom no violence case was registered. Nineteen people are inside the police station. The police are looking at the details for now and are sorting out," Mariya, an activist told ANI.



Several people had gathered outside the police station to receive their family members. Police handed over the juveniles to their kin after a verification process.

Several policemen and protesters suffered injuries in violent clashes during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Darya Ganj area on Friday.

Delhi Police had detained around 40 persons and said strict legal action would be taken against those found involved in the violence and vandalism.

Protests have erupted in various cities against the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

