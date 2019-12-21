Daryaganj violence: 15 accused sent to 2 day judicial custody

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) A court here on Saturday sent all 15 accused in the Daryaganj violence case, during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Actm, to two days judicial custody.

Metropolitan Magistrate Arjinder Kaur also directed counsel for the accused persons to approach the registry for filing the bail pleas, which would be heard on Monday.

During the course of hearing, the police had sought 14 days custody.

The defence lawyer told the court that police has arrested a juvenile, aged 15, and presented him before the court today. The police however said that the accused had told the police that he was 23 years old.

Lawyer Mehmood Paracha, appearing for Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, said: "The FIR is against one Chandra Shekhar. Ask the IO (investigating officer) where is he?" On Friday, the protesters marched towards Jantar Mantar from Jama Masjid but were stopped by the police and paramilitary personnel near Delhi Gate. After this, the protest turned violent with demonstrators setting a car on fire and damaging a few vehicles and police carrying out a baton charge and using water cannon on the protestors. The police accused Azad of instigating the crowd and also calling an unlawful assembly which later ended up committing arson and rioting. anb/vd