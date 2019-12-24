Daryaganj violence: Tis Hazari Sessions court to hear bail plea of six accused today

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari Sessions court will on Tuesday hear the bail petition filed by six out of fifteen accused who were arrested after a protest in the Daryaganj area against the newly-amended citizenship law turned violent last week.



The six accused moved a bail plea earlier today. Tis Hazari Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar had, yesterday, sent all the fifteen to judicial custody for 14-days and denied them bail asserting that allegations against them are serious in nature and investigation is at the initial stage.

The Delhi Police had arrested fifteen people and detained forty on December 20 after violence broke out in the area.

During the course of hearing on bail plea yesterday, senior counsel Rebecca John, who appeared for the accused, told the court that her clients are being falsely implicated in the case.

Delhi Police's Investigation Officer, however, told the court that if bail is granted to the accused, they may influence the witnesses and it could affect law and order. (ANI)