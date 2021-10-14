Dasara 'Jumbo Savari' to be held in Mysuru palace on Friday

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the 'Jumbo Savari' between the auspicious time of 4.36 p.m. and 4.46 p.m. by performing Nandi Dhwaja Puja at the Balarama Gate of the Mysuru Palace. Bommai will also pay floral tribute to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in the elephant howdah (seat).

Mysuru, (Karnataka) Oct 14 (IANS) The cultural capital of Karnataka, Mysuru city is all set for the celebration of the final leg of the 'Nada Habba' (regional festival) Dasara grand event 'Jumbo Savari' on Friday.

The Vijayadashami procession will begin between 5 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. in the presence of former royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadutta Charamaraja Wadiyar, District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Mayor Sunanada Palanetra and other dignitaries.

Mysuru Police Commissioner Dr Chandra Gupta has stated that there will be no entry for the public to participate in the Dasara festival due to Covid-19 restrictions. They can witness the festivities online sitting at home, he added. As per the government decision only 500 people will be allowed to participate and all visitors will be screened, he said. Eight cultural troupes, 6 tableaux, mounted police and two police contingents will be part of the procession, Chandra Gupta informed.

Meanwhile, special puja was offered to elephants Abhimanyu, Ashwathama, Lakshmi, Kaveri, Chaitra who are participating in the 'Jumbo Savari' by police chief Chandra Gupta, Nagarahole Tiger Project Chief Conservator of Forests Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests Karikalan and officials of the forest department on Thursday.

Yaduveer Krishnadutta Charamaraja Wodeyar took part in the traditional Ayudha Puja ceremony at the Mysuru Palace.

Dasara elephant Abhimanyu will carry the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside a golden howdah. the Dasara festivities were inaugurated by former chief minister S.M. Krishna on October 7 atop Chamundeshwari hill. This time, the 'Jumbo Savari' procession will be confined within the premises of the Mysuru Palace due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

--IANS

mka/bg