Dassault Systemes to empower startups, students with new solutions

Called 3DExperience SolidWorks for Makers and 3DExperience SolidWorks for Students, the new offers will provide them with cloud-based access to the world's most powerful digital environment for design, engineering and collaborative innovation, the company said during the '3DEXPERIENCE World 2021' virtual event on Monday.

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) In a bid to further empower startups collaborate and innovate and students jump-start their careers, French 3DExperience major Dassault Systemes has announced two new Cloud-based offers.

"Students can use the right tools early on to develop the skills sought after by industry and thrive in the workplace. Makers can be part of a community that shares their passion for making products and is ready to help with its expertise and desire to collaborate," said Gian Paolo Bassi, CEO, SolidWorks, Dassault Systemes.

"Both gain the knowledge and know-how needed to excel in creating game-changing experiences," he added.

Digital hobbyists can innovate using 3DExperience SolidWorks Professional, 3D Creator and 3D Sculptor applications, and share their personal projects with the global Makers Community Madein3D -- curated by Dassault Systemes with the participation of makers, influencers and innovators -- for help and inspiration.

3DExperience SolidWorks for students helps prepare students for employability in a highly competitive job market by developing the engineering, collaboration, project management and data intelligence skills that are highly sought after by industry today, the company said.

3DExperience SolidWorks for students will be available in May and 3DExperience SolidWorks for Makers will be available in the second half of 2021.

