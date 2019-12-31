Date of linking Aadhaar and PAN extended till March 2020

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The date of linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar has been extended from December 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020.

A notification from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said: "In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (2) of section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the Central Government hereby amends the notification of the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue), dated 28th September 2019 published in the Gazette of India."



Earlier the deadline for the Aadhaar-PAN linkage was September 30 which was extended to December 31. (ANI)