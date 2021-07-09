Date to apply online for Karnataka CET-2021 extended

Bengaluru, July 9 (IANS) The last date for submitting the online application for CET-2021 has been extended till July 16, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwatha Narayana said on Friday.

The students, who have not registered to appear for CET-2021, can apply online up to July 16 and pay the fees up to July 19 to become eligible to sit for CET for admission to various professional courses for the year. The decision has been taken on the request of many students and parents, Narayana, who holds the Higher education portfolio, said.