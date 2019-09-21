Dates for filing GST extended by a month for J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The last date for filing of Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns has been extended for Jammu and Kashmir region by a month, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

"Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor, represented J-K at 37th GST council meet. The date for filing of GST returns extended for Jammu and Kashmir by another month, GST rates on hotel tariff cut, rationalized," a tweet by the DIPR read.



The 37th meeting of the GST Council was chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Panaji, Goa on Friday.

It recommended law and procedure-related changes including relaxation in the filing of annual returns for MSMEs for 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The relaxation in the filing of annual returns for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for 2017-18 and 2018-19 entails a waiver of the requirement of filing Form GSTR-9A for composition taxpayers for the said tax periods.

It also recommended suitable amendments in CGST Act, UTGST Act, and the corresponding SGST Acts in view of the creation of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

