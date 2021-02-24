Daudzai arrives in Pak to push forward peace process

Islamabad, Feb 24 (IANS) Mohammad Omar Daudzai, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's Special Envoy for Pakistan, arrived here on Wednesday for talks on Afghanistan's peace process, Pakistani officials said.
An official from the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that Daudzai will represent his country in talks of a committee between Pakistan and Afghanistan on the peace process.
Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq will lead the Pakistani delegation at the committee meeting, according to the official.
The official said that the Afghan special envoy will also meet some other Pakistani officials during the visit.
