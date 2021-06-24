Daughter climbs up mobile tower to get justice for disabled father

Chennai, June 24 (IANS) In wake of the case farmer Murugesan being thrashed to death at Salem by police coming into light, the Tamil Nadu Police are again in the news for the wrong reasons - for allegedly beating up a disabled SC man, and then refusing to file against a case against the guilty personnel till his daughter's unique protest.

Francis Antony, 50, was allegedly abused and thrashed by a Sub-Inspector and a constable attached to the Pulliuyarai police station in Tenkasi district.

The incident happened on June 18 at 10 a.m. when Antony was returning home after buying 20 kg of rice.

Police intercepted Antony at the Pulliarayi check post, seized his vehicle and took him to the police station where he was allegedly assaulted by the two policemen.

Speaking to IANS, Antony disclosed: "I was kicked on the chest and I was writhing in pain... I fell down and they sent me to my home on station bail. Seeing my condition, my wife and daughter Abhitha took me to the Government hospital, Shengottai."

When the family complained to the local police and then to higher police officials, they did not take it seriously and no investigation against the duo was taken up.

To ensure justice for her father, Antony's daughter Abhitha resorted to a unique method of protest by climbing atop the mobile phone tower in Pulliyarai and later on the water tank of Tenkasi Government Hospital. After this became major news, social and political organisations took the matter up, and the police had to charge the duo.

Police have booked the Sub Inspector and the constable on Wednesday - six days after the incident.

Superintendent of Police, Tenkasi, Krishna Raj said: "We have recorded the complaint against the Sub Inspector and the constable and that they have been removed from the Pulliyaral police station and are put on compulsory waiting. We have mentioned everything Antony said in the FIR."

However, the police have not include charges under the SC/ST atrocities act, claiming Antony has converted to Christianity.

