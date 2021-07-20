Daughter interned in Covid ward, 'thaali-tali' gave courage: Health Minister

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Newly-appointed Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while replying to the discussion on Covid-19 in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, said that he was a concerned father of an intern daughter who was on duty in a Covid ward during the pandemic.

Mentioning his concern in the house he said, "My daughter said that I will work in the Covid ward as she was an intern and at that time I realised the importance of 'thaali-taali', it gave us courage and strength."