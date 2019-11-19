David Attenborough to get Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2019

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Renowned broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough will be awarded the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for the year 2019. His name was selected by an international jury chaired by former President Pranab Mukherjee.

In a public announcement, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust stated that few individuals have come to be identified with the wellbeing of our planet, of all living creatures and their relationships with human beings, as Sir David.



"In a lifetime of communicating effectively and evocatively about the natural world, he has become a powerful and persuasive voice on the need to heed warnings of looming ecological disaster, to maintain the Earth's delicate balance, and to cherish and preserve the natural world," said the trust.

The trust also stated that the prize was awarded to Sir David for a lifetime of doing more to reveal the wonders of the natural world than perhaps any other individual, and for tirelessly working to awaken humankind in the need to preserve and protect the biodiversity of the planet.

Sir David's work has received widespread recognition across the world. Apart from his knighthood, he has received awards from the Royal Geographical Society, UNESCO's Kalinga Prize, the Micheal Faraday Prize, the Descartes Prize and Fellowship of the Royal Society, and several Emmy and BAFTA awards. (ANI)

"In a lifetime of communicating effectively and evocatively about the natural world, he has become a powerful and persuasive voice on the need to heed warnings of looming ecological disaster, to maintain the Earth's delicate balance, and to cherish and preserve the natural world," said the trust.The trust also stated that the prize was awarded to Sir David for a lifetime of doing more to reveal the wonders of the natural world than perhaps any other individual, and for tirelessly working to awaken humankind in the need to preserve and protect the biodiversity of the planet.Sir David's work has received widespread recognition across the world. Apart from his knighthood, he has received awards from the Royal Geographical Society, UNESCO's Kalinga Prize, the Micheal Faraday Prize, the Descartes Prize and Fellowship of the Royal Society, and several Emmy and BAFTA awards. (ANI)