Davinder case: NIA files supplementary chargesheet against Waheed Parra

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet against three persons, including arrested Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth wing chief Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, who allegedly worked as a financier for Hizbul Mujahideen in connection with the case related to former Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh.

An NIA spokesperson said here that the agency filed the chargesheet against two gun runners -- Shaheen Ahmad Lone and Tafazul Hussain Parimoo -- along with Parra, who had recently won in the District Development Council polls in J&K.

The official said that Parra was part of the "conspiracy" to raise and transfer terror funds to Hizbul Mujahideen militants for the procurement of terrorist hardware and was also a crucial player in sustaining the political-separatist-terrorist nexus in J&K.

Parra was instrumental in the revival of the PDP in south Kashmir, especially in the militancy-affected Pulwama district.

The official said that during probe, it was revealed that chargesheeted accused Lone and Parimoo were involved in gun running from across the Line of Control (LoC) for the militants of banned terrorist organisations Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) besides channelising funds to the militants for sustaining terrorist activities in J&K at the behest of handlers located in Pakistan.

Another NIA official related to the probe said that Parimoo used to bring arms and ammunition from the Tangdhar region in Kashmir and then handed them over to one of the close associates of Tariq Mir, the former sarpanch of Maldera in Shopian district. The official said that Parimoo used to get the weapons from one Pakistan-based arms supplier named Javed, who has been arrested by the Pakistani agencies.

Tangdhar is a border village in Kupwara district, which is very close to the LoC.

The NIA official said that the agency is probing with whom did Parimoo meet in Tangdhar and who arranged for his stays and meetings with the Pakistani arms suppliers.

Parimoo was arrested by the NIA on October 12 last year.

The official said that they have been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act in connection with the Davinder Singh case.

Suspended police officer Singh is currently lodged in Kathua jail at Hiranagar in Jammu division. He was arrested by the police on January 11 last year on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway while transporting two Hizabul terrorists -- Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmad Rather -- and a law school dropout, Irfan Shafi Mir, to Jammu.

After the arrest of Singh, initial investigations were done by the J&K Police before the case was handed over to the NIA. The police had said that the two terrorists and the lawyer had planned to travel to Pakistan.

The NIA had earlier claimed that its probe has revealed that the accused were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the Hizabul and Pakistan to commit violent acts and wage war against India.

--IANS

aks/arm