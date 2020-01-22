Davinder Singh brought to Jammu by NIA

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Davinder Singh was brought to Jammu by National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday.

Davinder Singh was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Director-General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh had on Monday said that the Bangladesh visits of Davinder Singh, who was arrested with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists a few days back, are being investigated.



The NIA has registered a case and begun investigations in connection with the arrest of Davinder Singh after it was instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 16. (ANI)

