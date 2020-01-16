Davinder Singh helped terrorists plan attacks on the country, investigation should be done: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday said that Davinder Singh helped terrorists plan attacks on India and his role should be investigated.

"DSP Davinder Singh's arrest in J&K raises disturbing questions critical to India's national security. It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances. Whose orders was he working under? A full investigation must be made. Helping terrorists plan attacks on India is treason," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.



On January 15, Jammu and Kashmir Police said it will recommend to central government that Davinder Singh, who was arrested while travelling with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, should be sacked.

"He has been suspended, we are recommending his sacking to the government. We cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said.

Yesterday, NIA Director-General met Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla pertaining to the investigation into the matter.

The sources said that a team headed by IG level officer will go to Jammu and Kashmir for the investigation soon.

The probe team will investigate Davinder's link with terrorists. The NIA will also register a case after seeking details from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the sources added. (ANI) On January 15, Jammu and Kashmir Police said it will recommend to central government that Davinder Singh, who was arrested while travelling with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, should be sacked."He has been suspended, we are recommending his sacking to the government. We cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said.Yesterday, NIA Director-General met Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla pertaining to the investigation into the matter.The sources said that a team headed by IG level officer will go to Jammu and Kashmir for the investigation soon.The probe team will investigate Davinder's link with terrorists. The NIA will also register a case after seeking details from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the sources added. (ANI)