Davinder Singh should be given harshest punishment, if found guilty: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Davinder Singh should be tried by a fast track court and if found guilty, should be given the harshest punishment.

"DSP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with Indian blood on their hands at his home and was caught ferrying them to Delhi. He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months & if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against India," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.



On January 15, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said it is recommending to the Central government that Davinder Singh, who was arrested while travelling with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, should be sacked.

"He has been suspended. We are recommending his sacking to the government. We cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said.

Yesterday, the NIA Director-General met Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla with regard to the investigation into the matter.

Sources said that a team headed by an IG level officer will go to Jammu and Kashmir for the investigation soon.

