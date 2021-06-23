Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar detained by NCB in drug case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Gangster and Mumbai serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar has been taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case, the agency said on Wednesday.



According to the NCB, during the investigation of a drugs case the agency obtained some important clues in relation to the underworld linked with the terror funding.

"During questioning of the the accused in the matter, some links were found related to Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar. Kaskar has been taken into custody," it said.

Iqbal Kaskar is currently lodged in Thane jail.

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane Police had arrested Kaskar in September 2017 on the charges of extortion. He was charged under the under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint filed by a builder, who alleged that the fugitive don's brother had been extorting money from him since 2013.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

