Day 2 of odd-even begins on cleaner note

New Delhi: The second day of the third edition of odd-even road space rationing scheme began on a cleaner note as the air quality improved on Tuesday morning.

The odd-even road rationing scheme, an anti-pollution measure, kicked in from 8 am on Monday in the city, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging people to follow it for the sake of their family and kids.

The air quality on Monday was much better in comparison to Sunday, with Arvind Kejriwal claiming that the exercise on the first day was "successful" as 15 lakh cars were off the roads.

After pollution relief on Monday evening, most of the stations were back in the severe category on Tuesday but only a few were recording an AQI of 500+. A day after the air quality in the national capital touched the hazardous level reaching the 999 mark on the Air Quality Index, a respite from the toxicity has been seen on Tuesday. In several areas, the AQI stood below 500 mark in the 'severe category', while it was still in the 'severe plus' category at a few locations in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning.