Day 4 of ICW 2021 proves weddings might be intimate, but not understated

A champion of sustainable fashion, designer-duo Ashima Leena presented their collection, 'Nazm-E-Mahal' with a range of embellished lehengas, embroidered saris and brocade odhnis on display. In an interview with IANSlife, Ashima Leena revealed that the collection is all about a "day in the Modern Maharani's life". Adding, "We have sourced saris which are more than 50-years-old from palaces across Rajasthan from the original wardrobes of royalty, and restored them for this collection with real gold and silver zari." Thus making bridal couture a key contributor to sustainable fashion in the Indian landscape.

From classic golds and ivories to solid reds, blues and purples, the collection is a representation of rich Indian heritage with a hint of modernity, something the designers are known for. On the current state of weddings, the designers said, "They might have become intimate but they are not understated, there's no compromise when it comes to ensembles for the bride and groom, and their immediate families. For this collection we have very traditional silhouettes with a touch of modernity."

Being a classic brand Ashima Leena have always believed in the deep rooted tradition of the country. Also economically they feel its very important to support our weavers, crafts and heritage of the country. As a brand the duo's work for the upliftment of the girl child, and state that they have always believed in going beyond fashion and contributing to society, so it was only natural when the pandemic struck that they supported their artisans and weavers.

Keeping it modern and sparkling, designer Amit G also showcased his collection 'Scintilla'. Inspired from the colours of the sky, dew drops and other facets of nature, the colour palette mainly focused on soft pastels with a punch of deep tones. For this collection, the designer opted for hand embroidered gowns and lehangas with his signature draping, layering and pleating.

The day ended with designers Shantanu-Nikhil's collection 'Oasis'. A popular brand among to be-brides and grooms, this collection primarily focused on the latter. For menswear, it was draped kurtas paired with amour-like-bundis and short bandhgalas along with the duo's classic cowl trousers and sherwanis. For their womens' wear, the highlight was the voluminous drapes and structured tops detailed with exquisite crystals, leather appliques and other intricate embellishments -- a true illustration of the work done by the country's incredible artisans

