Day 52: Senior citizens make up 61% of vaccine beneficiaries

However, around 61 per cent of these doses were received by those aged above 60 years.

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) India recorded the highest single-day vaccination on Monday with an achievement of a total of 16,96,588 vaccine doses administered till 7 pm in the day, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

10,33,480 senior citizens were inoculated across the country.

Meanwhile, 14,30,954 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose while 2,65,634 healthcare workers (HCW)s and Frontline workers (FLW)s received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight, the ministry added.

The current phase of vaccination is dominated by the elderly population as the trend of high turnout among senior citizens is witnessed since the beginning of the third phase, which continued on Monday as well. 53.8 per cent of the vaccination conducted on Saturday was contributed by people above 60 years of age. On Friday, their (senior citizens) share was 48 per cent while it was 45 per cent on Thursday.

The enthusiasm witnessed among those aged above 60 years of age has given a much-needed push to the vaccination target as well, pushing the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country, which has crossed 2.2 crore today.

However, only 1,78,257 of those above 45 with specified comorbidities received the vaccine on Monday.

A total of 2,26,85,598 vaccine doses have been given so far. It includes 70,41,584 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 37,12,906 of those HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose. Besides, 67,73,081 FLWs have taken their first dose while 3,13,835 FLWs have taken their dose two, which started being administered from last week.

Also, 41,85,274 beneficiaries more than 60 years of age and 6,58,918 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities have taken vaccine doses so far.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specific comorbid conditions.

--IANS

asr/sdr/