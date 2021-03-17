Day 61: India vaccinates over 14 lakh beneficiaries

Out of this, 12,10,498 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,92,710 healthcare workers and frontline workers received the second dose of vaccine.

A total of 14,03,208 vaccine doses were given till 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the 61st day of the nationwide vaccination.

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.64 crore, with over 14 lakh doses given on Wednesday.

On Monday, more than 30 lakh doses were administered, which was the highest achieved so far in the ongoing vaccination drive against Covid-19.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 3,64,67,744 vaccine doses have been given.

These include 75,47,958 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 46,08,397 who have taken the second dose, 76,63,647 frontline workers (first dose), 17,86,812 frontline workers (second dose).

As many as 1,24,74,362 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 23,86,568 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities have been inoculated.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out for health care workers on January 16 and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

--IANS

aka/vd