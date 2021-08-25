Day after arrest, Rane unrepentant, son Nitesh hints at hitting back

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Barely 24 hours after his dramatic arrest, 10 days' magisterial custody and later release on bail, Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday slammed the Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, saying he is "not scared" of anyone while his son and BJP legislator Nitesh Rane hinted as political repercussions.

"You can do nothing to me. I am not afraid of anyone. I have spent over five decades in politics of which nearly four were in the Shiv Sena. I have played a huge role in the growth of that party," the 69-year-old Rane said.

Reverting to his aggressive self, he said the law and order situation in the state had worsened along with massive corruption and an economic downtrend.

Claiming that the countdown of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has begun, Rane said "wait for a few days" and he would reveal more.

"Do you want such a government that has failed on every count. I am not an astrologer, but the days of this state government are numbered," he said, indicating further turmoil ahead for the ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress regime.

Asserting that he secured relief in the cases from Raigad Court and Bombay High Court, Rane reiterated that he had said nothing wrong pertaining to the 'slap slur' case, but had merely spoke out of pride for the country.

The central minister said that now issues like the Disha Salian death case, Tik Tok star (Pooja Chavan) suicide, a graft case against Transport Minister Anil Parab and other matters would be pursued to their logical conclusion.

"What happened to all these cases? We will not keep quiet till the perpetrators in those cases go behind bars. We will fight a democratic and legal battle for this," Rane said.

He expressed his full gratitude to BJP President J. P. Nadda, State party President Chandrakant Patil, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, and others for standing behind solidly behind him on Tuesday.

Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Ratnagiri for his public utterances against CM Uddhav Thackeray and was produced before the Mahad Court in Raigad late last night.

Mahad Judicial Magistrate First Class S. S. Patil, while saying the arrest was justified, sent him to magisterial custodial remand till September 4, and later granted bail with several conditions to Rane.

