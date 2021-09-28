Day after quitting Congress Faleiro heads for Bengal

Speaking to reporters at the Dabolim international airport, Faleiro was however non committal about either joining the TMC or heading the West Bengal-based party's operations in Goa, which is headed for polls in early 2022.

Panaji, Sep 28 (IANS) Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro, who quit the Congress party on Monday, left for Kolkata ahead of his likely induction into the Trinamool Congress.

"I have not decided (heading the party's Goa wing). I have just resigned yesterday. I am working out my fight against the BJP," Faleiro told reporters.

When asked if he was scheduled to join the TMC in Kolkata, Faleiro said: "I will let you know".

On Monday, Faleiro resigned as a Congress MLA and from the primary membership of the party, while praising Mamata Banerjee, stating that the West Bengal Chief Minister had the potential to take on the BJP, both in Goa and across the country.

The Congress in Goa has accused 70-year-old Faleiro of negotiating a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) from the TMC.

