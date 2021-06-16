Day before curbs relaxation, Covid TPR in Kerala falls below 12%

In a statement, Vijayan also said there were 1,09,794 active cases, while 15,689 people turned negative, taking the total cured to 26,39,593.

Thiruvananthapuram, June 16 (IANS) A day before easing of lockdown norms, Kerala on Wednesday saw its Covid test positivity rate (TPR) dip to 11.79 per cent as 13,270 people turned positive from 1,12,521 samples sent for testing in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Starting from midnight after 39 days of lockdown, there is going to be a graded relaxation of norms in the lockdown.

In 147 local bodies where the TPR is below 8 per cent, all shops will be allowed to open and private establishments like offices can function too, but with 50 per cent staff.

In 916 local bodies where the TPR is between 8 to 20 per cent, shops selling essential items can open on all days, but private offices and other shops can function only on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

In 146 local bodies where the TPR is between 20 and 30 per cent, only essential shops can open, while other shops can open only on Friday.

In 25 local bodies where the TPR is above 30 per cent, there would be a triple lockdown, with only essential shops can open.

Malls, cinema halls, public indoor activities, and eating inside restaurants are all banned till further notice anywhere in the state.

There will be a review done on every Wednesday, and depending on the TPR, the various local bodies will be allowed to revise their norms, based on the above guidelines.

Vijayan also said that there were 147 Covid deaths on Wednesday, taking the total death tally to 11,655.

Across the state, there were 4,92,340 people under observation at various places, which included 29,012 people at hospitals.

--IANS

sg/vd