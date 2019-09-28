Day-time restrictions relaxed from all 105 police station limits in Kashmir

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir administration has relaxed day-time restrictions from all 105 police station jurisdictions in Kashmir.

"Day time restrictions have been relaxed from all 105 police station jurisdictions in Kashmir. It has been done after improvement in the situation," said Dilbag Singh, DGP Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on September 2, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning) Jammu and Kashmir said day-time restrictions have been lifted from 92 police stations in Kashmir.

"Relaxation in day-time restrictions is up from 81 police stations to 92 from last week with 91 per cent of Kashmir Valley free from any day-time restrictions," he had said. Restrictions were imposed across the state after the government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. However, the restrictions have been relaxed in a phased manner.