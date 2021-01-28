Days after Delhi violence, Kisan Mahapanchayat calls off protest at Shahjahanpur border

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 28 (ANI): Kisan Mahapanchayat leader Rampal Jat announced on Thursday that members of his organisation will vacate the Shahjahanpur site in Alwar on the Rajasthan-Haryana border where they were sitting in protest for nearly two months, following the Republic Day violence.



This comes a day after Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) withdrew from the agitation at the borders of Delhi.

Rampal Jat, national president, Kisan Mahapanchayat also said that they are withdrawing from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella union of over 40 farmer groups.

"The January 26 incident has given a big jolt to farmers' agitation which has been going on for around two months. The person who took responsibility for the Red Fort incident, has not been arrested even after 48 hours. This indicates that it is a government conspiracy and it should be probed... Our agitation which began on December 2 will end and we will vacate the protest site at Shahjahanpur," Jat said.

"The violence took place due to failure of the intelligence department, administration, police, along with farmers' leadership. We are hurt by this," he added.

Rampal Jat also said that Kisan Mahapanchayat will take out 'Kisan Adhikar Yatra' on farmers' issues across Rajasthan.

"Rajasthan members of the Kisan Mahapanchayat have decided that we will take out 'Kisan Adhikar Yatra' in Rajasthan and strengthen the agitation. We had disassociated ourselves from Samyukt Kisan Morcha on January 21 but were supporting the protest. Now, we will extend issue-based support to them," he said.

Nineteen people have been arrested so far and at least 33 FIRs have been registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor march on Tuesday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had said on Wednesday adding that 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals.

Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

