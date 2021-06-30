Days after Jammu air base attack, Rajouri imposes ban on possession of drones, flying objects

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): Days after two low-intensity explosions were reported at Jammu Air Force Station, the Rajouri district administration on Wednesday ordered a ban on the storage, sale, or possession and use and transport of flying objects.



District Magistrate, Rajouri, Rajesh Kumar Shavan said that it has been observed that anti-national elements are using drones and flying objects to cause damage, injury, and risk to human lives in certain parts of the Union Territory.

An order issued by District Magistrate also directed those having drones or like objects in their possession to deposit the same with the local police station.

However, the government agencies using drones for mapping, surveys, and surveillance would get the local police station in charge and executive magistrate informed, Shavan said in his order.

This comes after two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. The attack, carried out possibly using the improvised explosive device (IED), could not cause much damage and caused minor injuries to two personnel on duty. Two drones were used to drop explosives on the Jammu airbase by the attackers who then navigated their quadcopters out of that area, the sources had said.

As per the order, Shavan imposed the ban/restrictions on the storage, sale, possession, use, and transport of any drone or small flying objects/flying toys in the district in the exercise of powers vested under section 144 of CrPC.

"However, those having already the drone cameras/flying objects or toys or like objects in their possession shall get the same deposited with the local Police Station against proper receipt," the order said.

The district magistrate said it has also been noticed that for the last 10-15 years, the domestic use of small drone cameras has also increased in the society for capturing photos and videos in the social and cultural gatherings and particularly the youth are more fascinated to have use of drone-like toys and electronic gadgets.

"Whereas in the current situation to avoid any confusion and to secure the aerial space near the vital installations and highly populated areas, it is the rationale and expedient to discontinue the use of any drone/small flying toys/objects in all social and cultural gatherings to eliminate any risk of injury to the life and property," the order said.

"Any violation of this order shall attract punitive action as warranted under relevant law. The Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri shall ensure implementation of this order in letter and spirit," it said. (ANI)

