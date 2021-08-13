Days ahead of Independence Day, full dress rehearsals held at Red Fort

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, security force personnel were seen wearing masks during the rehearsals to avoid transmission of the virus. A march past was conducted in the arena of the Red Fort as a part of the rehearsal.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the rampart of Red Fort on August 15.Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory for August 15. Only those vehicles with a valid pass issued by Delhi Traffic Police will be permitted around the Red Fort area on Independence Day.The police have issued two types of passes for the invitees -- a triangular and a square pass. Vehicles with a triangle pass will be allowed inside the Red Fort complex while those with a square pass, will be permitted in the parking lot away from the Red Fort.Delhi Traffic Police will close many roads on August 15 from 4 am to 10 am. These include Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk, S.P.Mukherjee Marg from H.C.Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover i.e. Salimgarh Bypass.Adequate informative signages will be displayed for the guidance of vehicular traffic destined for the Red Fort at all important traffic junctions, said Delhi Traffic Police in an official statement.Apart from this, commercial trucks and inter-state buses will also not be permitted to travel between Nizamuddin Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge from 12 midnight till 11 am on August 15. (ANI)