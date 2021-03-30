DBSE holds first board meeting, discusses 2021-22 academic session

After the meeting, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said that the DBSE will be crucial for ensuring high quality education for all the school children in the national capital.

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Tuesday conducted the first board meeting of Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) and discussed its functioning for the 2021-22 academic session, among other matters.

"Delhi government's work in the education sector in the last six years has changed the perception of government schools in India. This board will bring next generation reforms in the field of education and change the evaluation process, which will now be a 360-degree process, where we will holistically assess the knowledge, attitude and skills of a student," Sisodia said.

The AAP-led Delhi government had announced to set up its own board of state education and during the budget for 2021-22, Siosodia, who is also the Finance Minister of Delhi, had allocated a separate amount of Rs 62 crore for this purpose.

"The purpose of the DBSE is three-fold. First, it will move away from the practice of rote learning and move towards giving a holistic picture of each learner. Second, it will emphasise on continuous formative assessments. Thirdly, we want to encourage a growth mindset among the students, which would be strengthened by making it part of regular assessment," Sisodia said,

He further stated that the board will empower the teachers to achieve their full potential by giving timely feedback on specific actions they take to help every child in the classroom. With a more personalised and continuous form of assessment, the teachers will receive actionable inputs on how they can help the learners overcome the difficulties they may be facing in the classroom. It will further employ effective modern technology to ensure a personalised learning experience for the students.

The Delhi Cabinet had approved the setting up of the Delhi Board of School Education on March 6, after which the society for the board was registered. To start with, 20-25 Delhi government schools will be affiliated to the DBSE from the 2021-22 academic session, as stated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a post budget press conference on March 9.

There are currently around 1,000 government schools and about 1,700 private schools in Delhi, and most of them are affiliated to the CBSE. Kejriwal had announced that all the schools in the national capital will not be brought under the new education board in one go.

