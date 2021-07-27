DBSE to affiliate 30 govt schools in its first academic year

The decision was taken during the second general body meeting of DBSE chaired by Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Tuesday.

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) will affiliate as many as 30 government-run schools in its first academic year (2021-22), an official said on Tuesday.

Out of these, 20 schools will be specialised in excellence while 10 will be general schools. The officials said that these 20 schools of specialised excellence will be spread across Delhi.

Of these 20 schools, eight would specialise in STEM, five each in humanities and high-end skills, and two in visual arts.

The board has also decided to set up 100 more schools of specialised excellence during the next academic year.

"Students at the specialised excellence schools will receive excellent learning opportunities in their area of interest which will enable them to join some of the best universities and institutions in the country and abroad. It is important to identify and provide specialised education to the students," said Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in Delhi government.

Sisodia further stated that the Delhi government is committed to provide world-class education to the children.

"In the last five years, we have worked to improve the basics of the education system in Delhi. We now aspire to be the best in the world. Our vision is to create government schools in Delhi that would be at par with the international schools in the coming years," he said.

In order to create progressive curriculum and assessment structures for Delhi schools, the DBSE is partnering with the research and assessment organisation, Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER), which is credited with designing the globally recognised Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

The separate education board for Delhi -- DBSE -- came into existence on March 19, following its registration under the Society Registration Act, 1860. The Delhi cabinet had approved the proposal to set up DBSE on March 6 this year.

