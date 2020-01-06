DCW chief issues summons to Police over assault on female students in JNU

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday issued summons to Police over alleged assault on female students inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus yesterday.

This comes a day after unidentified people wearing masks entered the university campus on Sunday night and attacked students and teaching staff, leaving many severely injured, including female students.

The Commission has asked the police for a detailed investigation report of the incident, a copy of CCTV footage of the entire incident, and copies of all FIRs registered in the matter. It has also instituted an inquiry into the matter and has asked police to provide reasons for allegedly allowing the mob to leave the campus with impunity despite heavy police presence.The letter further stated,"The Commission is deeply aghast to see the sharp deterioration of law and order situation in the city, and that apparent inaction of Delhi Police has brought global disrepute to the country."On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them and some professors with sticks and rods.The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.Meanwhile, the situation remained tense but peaceful outside JNU on Monday morning as the university guards maintained a strict vigil at the gate, checking I-cards of all those entering the campus. (ANI)