DCW Chief meets woman journalist injured in phone snatching incident, urges Centre for stringent law

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): In connection with the attack on a woman journalist in the national capital, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) on Tuesday urged the Centre to implement stringent law to make acts of chain and mobile snatching a non-bailable offence.

"In the recent past, we have written to the Centre regarding chain and mobile snatching incidents. We have asked to implement stringent law to make such an act a non-bailable offence. We again urge the government to look into our request to prevent the increasing rates of snatching crime," DCW chief Swati Maliwal told media persons.Maliwal's statement comes after she paid a visit to ANI journalist Joymala Bagchi, who was dragged out of a moving auto and suffered fracture and injuries during a mobile snatching incident."I came to meet Joymala in the hospital. She has received several fractures on her body. We want to know why no arrest took place in the case. We have issued a notice to the police to know what investigation is taking place. We asked for CCTV footage and we want the culprits to get strict punishment," Maliwal said.She added that the Delhi police must answer why crimes rate is increasing rapidly and what actions are being taken by the administration.Earlier in the day, Delhi Police has said that vital clues have been obtained as part of probing the case."We have collected CCTV footage and some vital clues. Police have increased patrolling in the crime-prone area. An investigation in the case is underway," Delhi Police PRO said.On Septemeber 22, the attackers dragged ANI journalist Joymala Bagchi out of an auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee the spot. Bagchi suffered a fracture in her jaw and got stitches on her chin.Delhi Police on Monday formed a special team to nab two bike-borne snatchers who attacked Bagchi, in Chittaranjan Park area. (ANI)