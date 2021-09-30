DCW rescues one-day old girl child abandoned in Delhi

The DCW received a call on its 181 Helpline wherein it was informed that someone has thrown a one-day old girl child in some bushes in the area.

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday rescued a one-day old child lying unattended in the bushes in Narela area of Delhi.

The Commission informed Delhi Police about the same and a DCW team facilitated the rescue along with Delhi Police officials.

The child was lying unattended in the bushes and was crying profusely.

The child is currently admitted in Ambedkar Hospital, Delhi and a team of the Commission is looking after her along with some volunteers.

The Commission has sent notice to Delhi Police in this matter and has sought a detailed report.

The Commission has sought the details of the FIR and has asked for the arrest of the accused.

The Commission has also sought information whether any person(s) have come forward to adopt the child and what action Delhi Police is taking in the matter.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, "It is very unfortunate that some one has thrown away a one-day old girl child in bushes. What is the fault of the little baby? What monster can do this to a little child?"

"This is a serious criminal offence and the accused needs to be arrested immediately. Our team is continuously attending to the child and we will try our best that the child finds a better home for her upbringing." she said.

