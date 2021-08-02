DCW takes cognizance after 5 youths post obscene remarks against women

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken cognizance of obscene remarks made on the social media allegedly by five youths against women belonging to another community. The women rights body has issued a notice to the Delhi Police Cyber Cell and demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons.

The DCW has also sought a copy of the FIR from the Delhi Police Cyber Cell.

Giving information about the case, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "Five persons, who spoke about raping girls from another community on social media, make their numbers public for spreading obscenity should be arrested."

"For this purpose we have issued a notice to the Delhi Police. It is very important to instil fear of law in the minds of such criminals."

The DCW in a notice sent to Delhi Police has informed that the five accused have been identified as Kunal Sharma, Shringi Yadav, Sukhdev Sahdev, Ram Bhakt Gopal and Vikas Sherawat were found making indecent remarks against women from another community on a social media platform.

The women rights body has sought information from the Delhi police about the action taken against the accused persons and what action it has taken over the matter so far.

The DCW has asked the Delhi police to provide the information by August 5.

Recently some youths made indecent remarks against women on the social media and also made public the phone numbers of those women. These contact numbers along with the posts shared on the social media have been asked to be removed.

--IANS

msk/khz