DD official suspended for stalling live telecast of PM speech

The Singapore-India Hackathon 2019 prize distribution function was held at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM) here on Monday.

The broadcaster is contemplating disciplinary proceedings against Vasumathi of the Tamil channel.

While the order dated October 1 issued by CEO Sashi Shekhar Vempati does not state the reason for Vasumathi's suspension, it is learnt that the disciplinary action is being taken against her for not giving instructions for live telecast of Modi's speech at the Singapore-India Hackathon event on DD Podhigai.

However, Doordarshan News, the national channel, had telecast the event live. According to sources the DD Kendra here has been running without Director (Programme) for a long time and the senior most Assistant Director in the division has been managing the show. Modi had attended three events on September 30. He had visited the IITM Research Park, Singapore-India Hackathon and the 56th Convocation function of IITm.