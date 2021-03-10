DDA allots 1,353 flats under housing scheme 2021 (Ld)

A senior DDA official said the allotment of flats was done under the supervision of a panel of three independent observers, led by a retired Delhi High Court judge.

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday conducted draw of lots for the allotment of 1,353 flats under its housing scheme for 2021.

For the 1,353 flats located in different parts of the national capital, the authority had received as many as 22,752 applications till the last date on February 16.

Out of the total flats for offer under the scheme, 253 were for High Income Group (HIG), 757 for Middle Income Group (MIG), 52 for Lower Income Group (LIG ), while 291 flats were offered under the economically weaker section/janta categories located in Dwarka, Jasola and Vasant Kunj, among other places.

The DDA official said that the draw of lots was based on the random number generation tenchnique.

"The process of allotment of flats has been completed and the results have been placed on the DDA website so that the applicants can see them," the official said.

He further said that the flats were allotted to 1,353 allottees based on their preference and choice of locality. As many as 338 applicants have been kept in the waiting list.

The offcial said, "Those in the waiting list would be allotted flats in case of cancellation or surrender of flats by the main allottees. The registration amount of all the unsuccessful applicants, including those in the waiting list, shall be refunded within 15 days."

The surrendered and cancelled flats will be allotted to the wait-listed applicants through the same draw process, if they give their consent for allotment and deposit the registration amount again, as and when demanded by the DDA.

The DDA official claimed that this is the first time the entire process of allotting houses has been conducted online, from submission of application, payment of registration fee, issuance of demand letters to the successful applicants to cancellation and refund of money.

--IANS

pd/arm