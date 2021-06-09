DDA approves MPD-2041, puts it in public domain for suggestions

The MPD-2041 was given preliminary approval by the advisory council of the DDA chaired by Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on April 13, which has been prepared putting more emphasis on a strategic and enabling framework for the future growth of the national capital.

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday put the approved draft of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD)-2041 in the public domain for inviting objections and suggestions for the next 45 days.

Under MPD-2041, the DDA has emphasised on policies such as transit-oriented development (TOD) and land pooling policy of MPD-2021. With a view to encourage eco-friendly development, the DDA has also formulated regulating infrastructure and other work in villages that are located in the green belt on Delhi's periphery as well as the low-density residential areas (LDRA).

"Implementation of the Master Plan is the collective responsibility of all agencies involved in the development of Delhi, including the Central Government, concerned departments of the Government of the NCT of Delhi, service providers, landowning agencies, regulators, and local bodies among others," the DDA said in an statement on Wednesday.

The MPD-2041 is divided into two volumes and comprises sector-wise policies in the key focus areas such as environment, economy, public space, heritage, mobility and social and physical infrastructure etc.

Under MPD-2041, the development strategy and action plan has been divided into three sections. In the first section, it contains strategies and specific norms for guiding future spatial development of Delhi, covering both green field and brown field development in the city (land pooling, green development area, regeneration of planned and unplanned areas, transit-oriented development), the DDA's notification said.

The second section provides the monitoring and evaluation framework for the Master Plan. The salient features of the Draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041:

"The draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 is prepared based on extensive citizen and stakeholder engagement and inputs garnered which form the basis of the vision for Delhi with vast outreach which includes schools, universities, RWAs, civil society groups and campaigns (related to child friendly cities, universal access, gender concerns, equity, migrants etc.), traders and market associations, environment experts, industry groups, professional bodies, etc," the DDA said in a statement.

The DDA said the primary goal of MPD-2041 is to make Delhi an environmentally responsible, future-ready city focusing on ease of living, good quality, affordable, clean and safe living environments and efficient mobility options for all.

The other key features of MPD-2041:

-Endeavour to have people-friendly documents that are easy-to-read and understood by the general public apart from professionals.

-Geographic Reformation System (GIS) based plan will be developed involving the citizens of Delhi.

-Development control norms related to use of premises and activities, flexibility in use, parking requirements, mixing of uses, etc. have been simplified and enable flexibility to meet future development and people's needs.

-Provision of good quality green-blue areas for active/passive recreation and leisure.

-Enhance Delhi's preparedness for climate change impact and in tackling pollution.

-Focus on rental and small format housing with incentivising new formats like serviced apartments, condominiums, hostels, student housing, worker housing, etc.

-Compact and sustainable development through TOD based projects to bring jobs and homes closer to mass transit.

-Regeneration in the old and dilapidated areas, re-densification of areas by providing incentives for planned redevelopment.

-Improving social infrastructure in existing areas, particularly dense areas like urban villages and unauthorized colonies.

-Flexibility in FAR loading and vertical mixing of uses to create innovative layouts that meet people's needs.

-Introduction of special green economic uses having low FAR and larger green areas, which can provide a good environmental buffer for the city.

-Special provisions for preservation and redevelopment within identified heritage and cultural precincts, focus on enhancement of cultural capital.

-Mainstreaming urban design ideas such as active frontage, walkable block lengths, round the clock activity, etc for ensuring convenience and safety of users.

-Mainstreaming urban design ideas such as active frontage, walkable block lengths, round the clock activity, etc for ensuring convenience and safety of users.

-Augmentation of physical infrastructure promoting reuse of treated waste water for horticulture, irrigation etc.

-The norms related to use premises and activities, flexibility in FAR use, parking requirements, mixing of uses etc. are simplified and enable flexibility in customising future developments for meeting people's needs.

The MPD-2041 will come into effect soon after the MPD-2021 plan expires.

