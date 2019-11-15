DDA bonanza for shopkeepers in 100 markets in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) In a major pre-election bonanza for shopkeepers, home buyers, businessman and flat allotees in Delhi, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has taken key decisions, including removal of conversion charges for over 100 markets in Delhi impacting more than 50,000 shopkeepers.

The DDA meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has abolished conversion charges for shops in over 100 markets.

The traders and shopkeepers are the traditional constituency of the BJP in Delhi and with elections for the Assembly around the corner, it is a big signal by the BJP and the Modi government to woo this segment, which has been protesting against sealing of shops in the capital.

The sops are also important as the trading community is feeling threatened with the advent of online marketplaces and a weak consumer sentiment which has hit business. Traders say that this year's Diwali was perhaps the most dull and low on sentiment seen in many years. Information and Broadcasting and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "The @narendramodi Govt has done it again. #DDA has abolished conversion charges for shops in 100+ markets in #Delhi. It is a huge relief for over 50,000 shopowners. Now they can work honestly without fear or favoour". The DDA meeting also took other key decisions, including modification of the Master Plan Delhi-2021 to ease setting up of household and services industries and ease of disposing big-ticket plots. LG Anil Baijal said in a tweet: "Chaired @official_dda Authority meeting. Authority recommended modification of MPD-2021 to simplify setting up of household/service industries & liberalise mode of disposal of institutional category plots to freehold basis". The DDA will also amend the Master Plan to allow amalgamation of residential plots and and more time for payment of DDA flats booked online. "Key decisions also include proposed amendments in MPD-2021 to allow amalgamation of residential plots upto 200 sqm & Extension of Time (EOT) for payment for flats booked through online scheme to facilitate allottees", LG said in another tweet. san/prs