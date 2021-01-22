DDA gets 9,714 applications for 1,350 flats on sale

The official said that a total of 49,416 applicants have registered under the scheme.

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received as many as 9,714 applications and payments from 2,955 applicants until Friday for Housing Scheme - 2021 offering 1,350 flats, a senior official told IANS.

"The response to the scheme is great. We have received almost double the number of applications in each category of flats. This response is an indication that all the flats being offered will be sold," official said.

Under its new housing scheme, the DDA is offering flats in Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Rohini and Vasant Kunj.

As per the information received from the DDA, a total of 254 HIG (Higher Income Group) are on offer out of which majority are located in Jasola. Pocket 9B flats in HIG category are available in the price range of Rs 1.97 crore to Rs 2.14 crore. 13 flats are on sale in Vasant Kunj in the price range of Rs 1.43 crore to Rs 1.72 crore.

As many as 352 MIG (Middle Income Group) flats located in Dwarka Sector 19-B, 348 in Dwarka Sector 16, and four in Vasant Kunj are on sale under the scheme while as many as 276 EWS flats in Dwarka's Manglapuri area are being offered.

"Of the 2,955 applicants who have paid up the booking amount, 659 have paid the amount for the EWS category, 444 for the LIG category and 1,852 for the MIG and HIG category. Most flats are likely to be completed by March 31, 2021, except flats in Dwarka, Sector 16B which are likely to be completed by September 30, 2021," official added.

Applications will remain active until February 16, 2021.

--IANS

praveen/rt