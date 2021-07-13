DDA gives final nod to affordable rental housing complexes

The approval was granted in a board meeting chaired by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also chairman of the DDA.

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday gave final approval for developing affordable rental housing complex (ARHC) scheme under its Master Plan of Delhi (MPD)-2021.

The policy will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final notification, said a senior DDA official.

The scheme, which was granted initial approval from the land owning agency (DDA) earlier in March this year, has been framed to develop affordable rental housing avenues for urban migrants and urban poor.

"The proposal has been taken up in line with the operational guidelines for the ARHC scheme, issued by the Centre. It will now be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for its consideration and final notification," a DDA official said.

The proposal paved the way for ARHCs on privately owned land, government land or other agencies. This will also include plots auctioned by DDA where developers can utilise the purchased plot for developing affordable rental housing complexes.

As per the approved norms, the housing complexes will consist of a mix of dwelling units (single and double bedrooms) with all common facilities.

The approved policy provides a maximum 10 percent of permissible floor area ratio (FAR) to be utilised as a commercial component, which could be rented or sold by the building developers.

"The occupancy of the ARHCs will be granted on the basis of license deed with a minimum tenure of three months and a maximum tenure of three years, ensuring accessibility to all the eligible beneficiaries for ARHCs," DDA said.

The policy has included affordable and easily accessible rental housing in the vicinity of workplaces for the urban poor and migrant workers in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the DDA has also given primary approval for its proposed dynamic parking norms in the meeting.

The parking norms have been formulated based on the study conducted by The Delhi Urban Arts Commission and discussions with the National Institute of Urban Affairs, Delhi Municipal Corporations and other agencies.

DDA said if the proposed policy was approved, the residential projects will be based on the number and size of the dwelling units instead of built-up area ensuring the residents a balanced facility.

"The proposed policy has rationalised the parking norms of Delhi to cater to the current and future requirements of the city. Metro deductions and multi-level car parking deductions have been inbuilt while calculating parking requirements for various use categories. Once notified, these norms shall be applicable on the new as well as all the ongoing projects," DDA said.

