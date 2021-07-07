DDA organises 2nd webinar to discuss MPD-2041

DDA's official spokesperson said it was the second webinar in a series of four from July 1 to July 20. It was organised to facilitate Delhi's residents to understand the various new provisions and policies included in the draft of MPD-2041, which was placed in the public domain on June 21 this year for inviting public suggestions and objections.

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) organised a webinar on topics like "Shelter and Social Infrastructure", and "Transport and Mobility", part of the provisions made in its Master Plan-2041 for the national capital.

"A total of 190 participants including officials from different departments of the DDA National Institute for Urban Affairs (NIUA) and the comments, suggestions provided by participants were noted," the spokesperson said.

During the webinar, the policies highlighted included MPD-2041 to be a GIS based plan, last mile connectivity for promoting more Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) modes, homeless population in terms of their entitlements, facilities mandated for night shelters, woman work force participation etc.

The subjects also included housing backlog, need for specific guidelines for urban peripheral rural areas, healthcare infrastructure to cater to the extreme pandemic situation, commercial use to be allowed in LDRA, land requirements for additional housing etc.

The next webinar is scheduled to be held on July 13 (Tuesday) for discussion on physical infrastructure, spatial development framework of draft of MPD-2041.

--IANS

pd/bg