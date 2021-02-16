DDA receives 30,979 applications on last day of housing scheme

Out the total applications, the DDA received payment from 19,972 applicants, a senior official told IANS.

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) received 30,979 applications for its Housing Scheme 2021 offering 1,350 flats on Tuesday, the last day for submission of applications.

Under its new housing scheme, the DDA is offering flats in Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Rohini and Vasant Kunj.

As per the information, a total of 254 HIG (higher income group) flats are on offer, majority of which are located in Jasola.

Pocket 9B flats in the HIG category are available in the price range of Rs 1.97 crore to Rs 2.14 crore while 13 flats are on sale in Vasant Kunj in the price range of Rs 1.43 crore to Rs 1.72 crore.

As many as 352 MIG (middle income group) flats located in Dwarka Sector 19-B, 348 in Dwarka Sector 16, and four in Vasant Kunj are on sale under the scheme while as many as 276 EWS flats in Dwarka's Manglapuri area are being offered.

When asked whether the last date would be extended, the official said, "No, as of now."

