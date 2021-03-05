DDA to conduct draw for allotment of flats on March 10

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday said that it will conduct the draw for allotment of flats under the Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10.

The draw for allotment will start at around 11 am at Vikash Sadan in INA, a senior DDA official told IANS.

The official said that the allotment of flats will be based on a random number generation system, adding that the process will be conducted under the supervision of a team consisting of retired judges and senior DDA officials.