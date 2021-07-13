DDA to form sub-committee to examine e-auction of land under religious category

A DDA official said that during the board meeting on Tuesday, certain amendments in procedure and eligibility conditions were proposed for allotment of religious category plots through e-auction.

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday decided to form a sub-committee to examine the procedure and eligibility conditions for e-auction of land under the religious category.

"However, it was decided to form a sub-committee to examine the procedure and eligibility for e-auction of such plots, and give suggestions thereupon," official added.

In a first, the proposal to auction land under the religious category, instead of allotting it was made earlier in 2019, and the authority had also proposed to amend the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2021 to make it mandatory for new religious sites to have adequate provisions for parking inside the campus.

As per the DDA's earlier statement, the authority had planned to change the mode of allotment of socio-cultural and religious category land from direct allotment to auction to provide equal opportunity to all societies to participate in a transparent manner.

It had also stated that the society should be registered under Society Registration Act/Indian Trust Act/not-for profit companies registered under Companies Act, 2013. The trust should be registered under any charitable trust Act in India and in existence for at least 10 years on the date or the time of application.

--IANS

pd/kr